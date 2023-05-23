Friends of Mill A library hold sale
MILL A — The Friends of the Mill A Little Free Library will be holding their annual plant, art and bake sale on May 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3632 Cook-Underwood Road (follow the bright yellow signs).
Hardy perennials, shrubs, colorful annuals, succulents, herbs, vegetables and more will be available, as will baked goods, coffee and cold drinks. Artwork from locals will be in and around the gallery. Proceeds support local community programs and projects.
“Kim Puckett will be onsite on Saturday with her mobile art van, one of the projects supported last year, so come visit to learn more about her work,” said a press release.
Book Sale June 1-3
HOOD RIVER — The Friends of the Hood River County Library will hold their annual book sale Thursday through Saturday, June 1-3, at the Hood River library branch.
Thursday, June 1 will be the members only sale from 4:30-6:30 p.m. If you are not a current member, you can join at this time.
Friday, June 2 will run from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday, June 3 is the bag sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Dallesport Fire needs volunteers
DALLESPORT — Dallesport Fire District 6 is looking for volunteers. The department trains every Tuesday at 6 p.m., and anyone interested is invited to attend. Murdock Fire and Rescue is located at 630 Central Blvd., Dallesport.
CCA to share five-year plan in June
HOOD RIVER — Columbia Arts is in the middle of building its future through a five-year strategic planning process. The board of directors and a small group of community members have been working to reinvent the organization and chart a path forward for full recovery after the pandemic-related shut-downs dealt a severe blow to the organization, said a press release.
“A great deal of public input has been received through public input sessions and survey responses and is now being used to help craft the plan that will move the organization forward,” continued the press release. “The board spent eight hours over two days working to draft the plan, which will be ready and shared with the public on June 17 at 5 p.m. at the Center for the Arts.”
