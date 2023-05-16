Lyle Lions share news
LYLE — April 1 (no fooling), the Lyle Lions hosted a Zone Meeting for Lions across southwest Washington. After enjoying our monthly pancake breakfast and meeting, members adjourned outside to do clean-up in front of the building and clean-up and planting across the street at the stop sign.
“Thanks so much to the Camas Lions for this idea and their help,” said Annie Maguire, Lyle Lions secretary.
Maguire continued, “Our next project will be to review and award scholarships to this year’s graduating high school seniors from Lyle School. All of last year’s recipients have successfully completed their first quarter and received their award.”
The club continues to host its monthly pancake breakfasts (first Saturdays from 7-10 a.m.). “Besides serving Lions from as far away as Vancouver, we also served a bunch of hungry fire fighters from around the area before their training at the Lyle station,” she said. “We even feed folks from The Dalles and Hood River!”
Nu2You expands hours
THE DALLES — The Mid-Columbia Senior Center has announced new hours for its Nu2You Shoppe: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All Nu2You shoppe proceeds all go to support The Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles.
Maupin Daze coming this weekend
MAUPIN — A kick-off to summer in South Wasco County is back. On May 20, Maupin Daze Parade & Community Celebration begins with a parade at 9 a.m.
The celebration also includes food and craft vendor market, plant sale, silent auction fundraiser benefiting Life Raft pantry and a petting zoo. Portland Taiko Drummers will begin their performance in Kaiser Park at 11 a.m.
“It’s tradition in south Wasco County to host yard sales on Maupin Daze weekend as well, so keep your eye out for signs and don’t forget your cash,” said a press release. “The Maupin Daze parade is still open for registration and participation is free. Promote your business, raise awareness for your cause, show off your classic cars or tractors, ride your horse — all are welcome!”
Find the link to register at maupindaze.com.
