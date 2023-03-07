Opioid awareness, Narcan training
LYLE — Klickitat Lyle Against Substance Abuse Coalition and Klickitat Valley Health host Opioid Awareness and Narcan Training March 21 in Klickitat and March 23 in Lyle.
The first 25 attendees will receive Narcan to take home in case of an emergency. The training is free and open to everyone 18 and over due to the sensitive nature of some of the material that will be shared.
The meetings will be held at March 21 at the Klickitat Community Center and March 23 at the Lyle Activity Center. Both will begin at 6 p.m.
End of life discussion
HOOD RIVER — Carola Stepper, RN, CHPN, Lac, Gorge End of Life Services, LLC, hosts a free conversation, “Let’s talk about End of Life and Death,” from 6-8 p.m. at Crush Cider Café, 1020 Wasco St., Hood River, on March 16, April 20 and May 18 (enter from the west side of the building in the back).
“These conversations focus on talking about end of life and death,” said Stepper in a press release.
The goals of the conversations are to destigmatize talking about these inevitable topics, to become more death literate, use the cards of “The Death Deck” (TheDeathDeck.com) or “The EOL (End of Life) Deck” to inspire reflection and conversation, and learn more about local Gorge and general resources.
The events are not a bereavement support or grief counseling group, a caregiver or specific illness support group, official Death Café or Death over Dinner event, or a lecture series or business networking event.
For more information, contact Stepper at www.GorgeEndofLifeServices.com, Care@GorgeEndofLifeServices.com or 541-399-1919.
Teachers receive appreciation gifts
HOOD RIVER and THE DALLES — TCC, one of the nation’s largest Verizon authorized retailers and a subsidiary of Round Room, LLC., conducted its 10th annual Teachers Rock initiative, showing appreciation toward teachers who make invaluable impacts on the lives of students each year, said a press release.
During the week of Feb. 13-17, TCC stores selected a group of teachers to give back to, with appreciation efforts including providing catered meals, gift cards, an assortment of sweets, school supply kits and more.
“The Teachers Rock initiative has become one of the more special events we hold each year, and we’re proud to support teachers nationwide for 10 consecutive years,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room and TCC. “We’ve all been positively impacted by teachers at some point in our lives, which was one of the main reasons we created Teachers Rock, to give back to these hardworking people who give so much to their students. It’s amazing to see how much the program has grown in 10 years.”
Genealogical Society presents
THE DALLES — Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society hosts “The New World Catalog — Focus and Features” with Georga Foster on Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m. via Zoom; register at gorgegen.blogspot.com. Programs and classes are free.
Coming up on Saturday, April 8, Pam Vestal, professional genealogist, author and speaker, will present “Was Your Ancestor Truly Gone or Just Hidden Within the Records.”
Membership is $15 for individuals and $20 for families each year; download a membership form at gorgegen.blogspot.com.
