Red Cross Blood Drive
BINGEN / HOOD RIVER — Insitu hosts a Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, April 4 at the following locations:
Eagle Point, 901 E. Columbia River Way, Bingen, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Waucoma Building, 902 Waucoma St., Hood River, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To register, visit RedCrossBlood. Org and enter the sponsor code Insitu, or email Kip Miller at Kip.Miller@insitu. Com to schedule an appointment.
Siletz Tribal award helps restore school
PORTLAND — The Oregon Retired Educators Association Unit No. 39 has received a $5,000 grant from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund to help defray the high costs of milling period accurate siding boards for the Criterion Schoolhouse, located on the Oregon State Fairgrounds.
The Criterion Schoolhouse was the first school in Wasco County to be declared “standard” and was used as a school from 1912-1925 and was placed on the National Schoolhouse Register on Dec. 2.
Lions host pancake breakfast
LYLE — Lyle Lions Club will hold their next monthly pancake breakfast Saturday, April 1 at the Lyle Lions Community Center, located at Fifth and State Street (Highway 14), from 7-10 a.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 ages 6-12 and free for those 5 and under. Lions members will be serving omelets and ham and eggs cooked to order along with endless pancakes.
Easter fun at Howard’s
LYLE — Howard’s Haven Animal Sanctuary will again host Easter Fun Day at the Farm on Saturday and Sun-day, April 8-9 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The event is free; donations are accepted but not expected. Reservations are required; to reserve a time slot, call or text Donette Frolin, 509-945-8362; Ann Slead, 541-571-3485; or Risi Howard, 541-705-7073.
Fun Day activities include an Easter egg hunt every half-hour (one per child), animals, egg coloring, free educational packets and coloring sheet, free hot chocolate, cider and coffee, fish feeding at the pond, hayrides, bonfire and more.
HAVEN seeks board members
THE GORGE — Do you have the passion and interest to sit as a volunteer member on a non-profit board dedicated to protecting survivors both adults and youth, and strengthening community capacities? HAVEN is currently recruiting board members who can bring leadership and direction through past experience as a board member or council, experience in fundraising and community development, experience in financial management, and/or personal or secondary survivorship.
Interested persons should send a letter of interest to Marcee at marcee@haventhedalles.org or call 541-296-1662 if you have any questions. Submittal deadline is April 17.
Writer’s Talks canceled at TDAC
THE DALLES — The Dalles Art Center has canceled its Writer’s Talk series until further notice.
Commented