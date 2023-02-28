Circles of Care volunteers needed
HOOD RIVER/THE DALLES — Circles of Care is looking for volunteers interested in helping older adults in their communities. Volunteers provide important, meaningful assistance to an older adult such as friendly check-ins, transportation or grocery shopping.
Volunteers also choose how often or when they are able to help. Those interested can apply online at ageplus.org/circles-of-care.
Lyle Pioneer Days slated for May
LYLE — The Lyle Pioneer Days volunteers kicked off the 2023 event with a meeting in February, and they are in need of helpers to plan and of course also to help the day of the event, May 27.
“Many aspects of the event help to make it a great success and volunteers are necessary for each of them,” said a press release.
If you wish to nominate a Grand Marshall, this would be a good time to get involved. Contact them through their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LylePioneerDays.
Writer’s Talks continue at art center
THE DALLES — The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. Fourth St., has resumed its monthly Writer’s Talk series.
On March 16 beginning at 7 p.m., Eileen Garvin, a writer of fiction, memoir, and creative nonfiction living in Hood River, will present.
Garvin’s essays have appeared with Medium, The Oregonian, PsychologyToday.com, and Creative Non-Fiction Magazine. Her memoir, “How to Be a Sister,” was named an Indie Next Pick, a Target Book of the Month, and a Kindle Book of the Month.
Garvin’s best-selling debut novel, “The Music of Bees,” was named a Good Morning America Buzz Pick, a Good Housekeeping Book Club Pick, a People Magazine Best New Book, a Washington Post Best Summer Read, an Indie Next Pick, a Library Reads Pick, a Christian Science Monitor Pick, and a Most Anticipated Book of 2021 by BookRiot, Bookish, Nerd Daily, The Tempest, Midwestness and others.
Free community playgroup meets
HOOD RIVER — After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the free community playgroup for children 0-5 and their parents is back on Fridays from 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary), 2405 Eastside Road, Hood River.
The playgroup provides an opportunity for parents and children to experience a variety of developmentally appropriate activities, such as play dough, a sensory table and gross motor and fine motor activities. Family and parenting resources and information will also be available. For more information, call 541-386-4919.
