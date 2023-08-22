THE DALLES — On Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon, The Dalles Friends of the Library will be having a book sale at The Book Barn in the upper parking lot of the Wasco County Library, located at 722 Court St. It’s a fill-your-bag sale, where you can pick and choose which books you’d like to take in your bag. The price starts at $3 a bag, drops to $2 a bag at 10 a.m. and drops again to $1 a bag at 11 a.m. First come, first serve!
Library Foundation Brick Campaign ends Sept. 4
HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Library Foundation is selling bricks to be laid along the paths of the Georgiana Smith Memorial Gardens, the green space adjacent to the Hood River Library. These bricks are a long-lasting way to honor the library-lovers in your life.
The bricks are sold during spring and summer for $75 each and can be inscribed with the wording of your choice. The deadline for purchasing bricks this year is Sept. 4. Bricks ordered after this date will be processed as soon as practical, since the library needs a minimum order to keep shipping expenses low.
To purchase a brick, visit hoodriverlibrary.org/bricks.
