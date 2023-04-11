WSVEF hosts career day at Columbia HS
WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon Valley Education Foundation will host its fourth annual Career Day at Columbia High School on April 26 from 8:15 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.
Designed to offer area high school students opportunities to explore career paths and connect with industry professionals, the event includes a career fair featuring local businesses and organizations and panel discussions with business owners and leaders in our community.
“We are excited to see our vision taking shape at this event where our schools and our community are working together to engage and prepare our students for a bright future,” said WSVEF Executive Director Kylie Uffelman. Slots are still available for presenters and booths. For more information or to get involved, contact Uffelman at kylie@wsvef.org.
Spiritual leadership for Earth Day
HOOD RIVER — Leaders of Portland’s EcoFaith Recovery will share ways to deepen spiritual strength, resilience and capacity for healing action at an Earth Day event in Hood River. Riverside Community Church is hosting the event on Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m., with dinner. The evening will include a program by EcoFaith Recovery leaders Rev. Robyn Hartwig, Rev. Janet Parker, Rev. Solveig Nilson-Goodin and Scott Shurtleff.
EcoFaith Recovery is a faith-based leadership development effort grounded near the confluence of the Columbia and Willamette Rivers in Portland. The non-profit organization’s purpose is the revitalizing of communities of faith to make a lasting difference for the healing of the world.
Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ, is located at 317 State St., Hood River. To register for the free event, please contact the church office at office@riversideucc.com by April 15.
Hood River Reads gardening kits
HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Library District is giving away gardening kits to kids in celebration of Hood River Reads. The bags consist of four starter pots along with soil, markers, stickers, instructions and seeds to grow snap peas, sunflowers, salad mix, and marigolds.
They will be available at all library locations as well as the Bookmobile. Parents can take home one bag per child, and they’re available until they all run out.
Yard by Yard conservation program
WHITE SALMON — Conservation begins at home, whether that home is the back 40 acres, or the backyard. Underwood Conservation District has been working with landowners for 80 years on farms, in fields, along streams, and this spring, is offering in-town residents a way to think about their own backyards (and front yards), find ways to improve wildlife habitat there, and celebrate it.
The program is called “Yard By Yard.” It is a self-paced and flexible program, with a number of yard-scale efforts that people can do to “bring nature home.” Participants work through a checklist of improvements in several categories, like soil, water, habitat, and wildlife interactions. There’s no deadline, no cumbersome reporting or paper-work, and Yard By Yard is entirely voluntary, like all UCD efforts.
Upon completion, successful yards can post a small celebratory sign, and share photos and anecdotes of their struggles and victories, if they wish. Visit www.ucdwa.org/yard-by-yard to learn more about the new Yard By Yard program.
CL PTO hosts Casino Night
CASCADE LOCKS — The Cascade Locks Elementary School PTO is hosting its first ever Casino Night Fundraiser Saturday, April 15 at the Port of Cascade Locks Pavilion, 427 Portage Road. Local Monte Carlo business Wild Bill’s will provide games and dealers. Doors open at 7 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.
This is a 21 and over event. Childcare is available as a ticket add-on as well as free local shuttle services (more details to be posted on the website), light food, and drinks from local favorites, plus an auction.
Tickets can be purchased at www.CascadeLocksPTO.com for $35. This includes one drink or raffle ticket and $15 of casino script to start the event.
