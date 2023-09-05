THE DALLES — As of Sept. 1, the schedule for the traffic signals downtown have changed.
Lights previously flashed yellow from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday and all-day Sunday. The new flashing yellow schedule is now seven days a week, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The purpose of this change is to increase safety of the traveling public. The Traffic Safety Commission has received several concerns regarding the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists crossing Second and Third streets at the signalized intersections in the downtown area.
The concern is for when the traffic signals at Union, Washington and Laughlin streets are flashing yellow. The commission has recommended to the public works director and city manager that we change all of the traffic signals to flash yellow from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. seven days a week.
The change has been approved for a trial period to allow for public input. The public is encouraged to provide feedback to the public works department.
Public comment
Public comments can be made as follows:
Email: trafficsafety@ci.the-dalles.or.us
Call: 541-296-5401
Form: Traffic Safety Commission Request Form
For more information about the Traffic Safety Commission visit www.thedalles.org/commissions and scroll down to select Traffic Safety Commission.
