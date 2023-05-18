The Columbia High Bruins split a May 17 doubleheader in the WIAA District 4 Class 1A softball playoffs in Centralia to keep their hopes alive to advance to the state playoffs May 25-27 in Richland.
The Bruins (21-2) won their first contest 19-0 over the Tenino High Beavers (5-12). Columbia followed with a 12-0 loss to the Montesano High Bulldogs (18-5). The Bruins move on to the second round of the district playoffs and they'll play the Stevenson High Bulldogs (10-10) on May 20 at noon in Centralia.
If they Bruins win, they'll play another game Saturday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent with the winner moving on to state and the loser concluding their season. The Bruins swept Stevenson 3-0 during the Trico League regular season.
