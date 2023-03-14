Oregon State University Extension in Hood River and Wasco counties are again offering the popular Master Naturalist Eco Region Course. The goal of the course is to train passionate volunteers who will offer their service to nature-centered organizations, primarily those located in the Columbia Gorge.
There are a variety of ways that naturalists might volunteer, including in land stewardship or restoration projects, environmental education programming or community science projects, said a press release. Students in the course will participate in full-day field sessions that begin in the east in springtime and finish up on the west side in the early fall.
“Our team of local expert educators illuminate the intertwining elements of our diverse Columbia Gorge ecosystems,” said a press release. “They focus on flora and fauna as well as the geological and human forces that continue to shape this unique region. Students will practice the skills of a naturalist including observation and interpretation and will complete a capstone project to help synthesize their learning.”
The course includes eight sessions, about once a month beginning April 20 and ending Oct. 8. Sessions are all day and occur Sundays.
Continuing education credit is available for teachers.
A Zoom informational meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. To attend, register at beav.es/SNm. Applications are due March 26.
For more information or to apply, go to oregonmasternaturalist.org/Ecoregion_courses, or contact Ann Harris at 541-386-3343; ann.harris@oregonstate.edu.
