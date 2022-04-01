April is Earth Month!
Are you thinking about global warming and wondering what you can do? Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network (CGCAN) is full of good ideas for Earth Month, April 2022. CGCAN and partners will again offer classes and activities during Earth Month at www.CGCAN.org.
We are kicking off Earth Month with a webinar on Making Climate Cents on April 4 at noon. This interactive event will connect us around ways we can reduce our impact on the planet. Come to learn and share ways to save money while locking in healthier choices for ourselves and future generations. We will touch on transportation, appliances, solar and diet.
On April 5, there will be a class on Seed Starting for Beginners at the Mt. View Grange in White Salmon at 5:30 p.m. Do you want to learn how to turn a tiny seed into a thriving plant? Growing plants from seed is not only economical, but will be easy once you understand the basics.
Join a youth and community members for a Friday for Future rally on Friday April 8 at noon at Memorial Overlook Park in Hood River (waterfall park on State Street). This is a global youth-led climate movement started by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Some signs will be provided but bring your own too.
More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Month activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Join the movement this April, visit www.CGCAN.org or see us on Facebook for all the details. Together we can make a difference.
