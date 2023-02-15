HOOD RIVER — Columbia Center for the Arts (CCA) invites everyone in the community to share their input on the future of CCA through in-person and virtual informational sessions in March.
Now entering its 18th year of operations, CCA’s board of directors and a small group of community members are working to engage the public in reinventing the organization and charting a path forward for full recovery after the impact from pandemic-related shutdowns. The Strategic Business Planning Project is being led by consultant Barbara Briggs and will use information gathered through a survey and the informational sessions to develop a new, community-driven business and operating plan for the center.
“This is the perfect opportunity for a new beginning,” said Barbara Briggs. “The name, Columbia Center for the Arts, speaks volumes. As a community arts center, it must focus on what the community wants and needs.” The building houses a wonderful gallery, well equipped black box theatre and an open classroom space. The facility is owned outright by CCA, which launched a successful capital campaign in 2006.
“Determining how to breathe life back into those spaces is the top priority,” said Genevieve Scholl, CCA board co-chair. “To find that out, we are asking a lot of questions of a lot of people about what they would like to see happening in the arts center.”
The six public input sessions have been scheduled for March and the survey will launch March 1. In-person sessions at CCA will be held on March 9 (5:30-7 p.m.), March 10 (1:30-3 p..m), and March 11 (10-11:30 a.m.); virtual sessions over Zoom will be held on March 12 (1:30-2:30 p.m.), March 13 (4-5 p.m.), and March 14 (noon to 1 p.m.).
All six sessions will be the same and have been scheduled at a range of dates / times to try to capture the full community.
Registration will open soon and those interested can sign up to receive a notification through CCA’s website at www.columbiaarts.org/a-newbeginning. (Use QR code below!) Visit the page also to learn more, or follow CCA on Facebook and Instagram.
This process was funded by grants from Union Pacific Railroad and Oregon Cultural Trust. For more information, contact admin@columbiaarts.org.
