THE DALLES — Columbia Basin Care earned the “Customer Experience Award” in the categories Activities, Laundry, Communication from facility and Safety and Security in January 2023. The award is granted by Pinnacle Quality Insight, a national firm that interviews residents of Columbia Basin Care regarding their satisfaction levels. The awards are based on more than 150,000 individual phone surveys each year across more than 2,500 care providers, said a press release.
In achieving these awards Columbia Basin Care has demonstrated its ability to meet the rigorous demands of providing around-the-clock medical care in a comfortable, home-like setting even during the COVID-19 pandemic with its new challenges to be navigated by staff and community.
In order to receive this award, a facility must score in the top 15% of the nation in at least one category of care across a 12-month average.
“This recognition is a wonderful affirmation of our dedication to improving the lives of those we serve,” said Aubree Schreiner, Columbia Basin Care’s executive director. “We’ve been in the community for over 50 years and we work hard to consistently meet the needs of every resident.”
Columbia Basin Care, located in The Dalles, is the region’s only community-owned, not-for-profit facility for long-term care and short-stay rehabilitation. The company offers an in-house geriatric nurse practitioner, along with a team of physical, occupational and speech therapists who provide comprehensive rehabilitation and restorative services, said a press release.
Columbia Basin Care is located at 1015 Webber St., The Dalles, and can be reached at 541-296-2156; visit the website at www.colbasin.com.
