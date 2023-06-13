Hood River nonprofit Arts Center to release 5-year strategic plan
HOOD RIVER — Mostly shuttered since April 2022, Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River has completed a community input process to chart its pathway toward reopening, culminating in a new five-year strategic plan for the nonprofit arts organization. To celebrate, Columbia Arts is having a party on June 17 at 5 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River, where they will distribute copies of the newly published plan and invite volunteer sign-ups to bring the center back to full operations.
Over the course of the last six months, the Columbia Arts board of directors and a small group of community members have been working to reinvent the organization and develop a new strategic plan that will guide operations through June 2028. Input gathered through six public sessions, a Spanish language focus group, and more than 220 survey responses was used to help craft the plan. Funding to support the strategic planning process was provided through grants from Union Pacific Railroad and the Oregon Cultural Trust. “Our first question when we began this outreach to our community was whether they even wanted the arts center anymore,” said Judie Hanel, board co-chair and volunteer at the arts center. “What we heard almost immediately was a resounding ‘YES! How can I help?”
The new plan details changes that will be made to the organization’s governance structure, priority projects for the arts center building, which the nonprofit owns outright, and a new approach to programming that is centered on openness and collaboration with outside arts and human services organizations. New, dedicated use of the building lobby space to promote the work of Gorge local artists is one of several key changes that will be implemented, with a new program called “Lobby for Local Art.”
During the June 17 event, in addition to sharing the five-year plan, there will musical performances by Tim Mayer and Cynthia Yoshida, a theater performance by Desiree Amyx, and an the first “Lobby for Local Art” art show featuring sculptor Chas Martin and painter Rachel Harvey. In the main gallery, a retrospective of the work of Oregon artist Valerie Erichsen Thompson will feature more than 100 paintings brightly colored, abstract paintings on canvas and linen. Sales from this show will support Columbia Arts and Dove Lewis Veterinary Hospital, who partnered to bring the show.
“We want to welcome everyone that loves the arts in this region to come to the party and learn what’s next for Columbia Arts and how they can be involved,” said Board Co-Chair Genevieve Scholl. “This is truly a community informed plan, and it needs the community to get involved, be engaged, become part of this team to bring our arts center back.”
For more information, visit columbiaarts.org.
Commented