Columbia Gorge Community College’s seven-member board of directors agreed unanimously to seek input from other colleges to inform their search for a professional search firm. One firm will be asked to orchestrate the process of hiring a new college president directly, avoiding the need for a Request For Proposal (RFP).
In discussions during a special meeting of the board Jan. 31 regarding the best path forward, board members expressed interest both in taking the time needed to ensure a “impartial, objective process,” and yet avoid unnecessary delays. Learning that the RSP process could take six to nine months, the board unanimously agreed to instead contact Oregon colleges and ask for recommendations. An RFP is not required for expenditures below a specific trigger amount, and hiring a recruiting firm would be below that amount, according to CGCC staff.
The board also reached consensus that a steering committee to work closely with the recruiting firm should be formed, but left the full makeup of that committee for future consideration. The board did, however, identify two board directors, Kim Morgan and Nate Stice, to represent the board on the steering committee.
The full board, nevertheless, will be meeting more frequently to work through the president search process, Board Chair Tim Arbogast said. “We need to define what we want in a president as a board, and we need to do that early,” he said.
Other board tasks will be to appoint the full steering committee, gather and respond to community and staff input, and review goals and a job description for a new president.
Director Jonathan Fost agreed finding a recruitment agency was a good place to start.
The recruitment firm will help the board structure the process, he said, but plenty of work remained for the full board. “They will help us structure the process,” he said. “They do help facilitate the process,” he said. “We clearly need to follow an impartial, objective process. The final candidate may be local, but we still need reach out broadly.” Fost added, “Feedback is invaluable, from staff and students. It’s an extremely important part of process.”
Morgan, who with Stice agreed to represent the board on the steering committee, said time should not be a deciding factor in the process. “We shouldn’t be afraid of taking time. We do already have a policy in place, allowing for the Vice President of Educational Services to serve as interim president if we go past Cronin’s leaving. And I have full confidence in Dr. Jarett Gilbert if that happens,” she said.
In concluding the meeting, Arbogast noted the board should be prepared for more special meetings in the coming months so as to facilitate the search for a new president, and not hold up the process.
Dr. Marta Cronin announced her resignation as CGCC president Jan. 10. She will continue to serve as president until June 30, when she takes up her new role as president of Delaware Community College in Pennsylvania. Dr. Cronin served as CGCC president since 2018.
Meanwhile, the college is also conducting a search for executive director of CGCC Foundation. Wendy Patton, foundation director for the past two years, has accepted a position with Central Oregon Community College Foundation in Bend, Oregon. She will be moving to that new role this month.
