Aug. 3 show at Double Mountain, Hood River.
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- SKAMANIA COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
- Now Hiring: Special Education Nurse for White Salmon School District
- Rosauers Supermarkets
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- PET/ FARMSITTER One to
- Property and Casualty Insurance Agent
- Now Hiring: Special Education Paraeducators for White Salmon School District
- Customer Service Representative
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Memorial service: Tom and Laurie Nichol
- Obituary: Pamela Billette
- Obituary: Felipe Marquez Lexow
- Firefighters respond to fire in downtown Hood River
- Gorge Local - In Business: Spinning Wheels Brewing Project opens beneath Lake Taco
- Obituary: Homer Yasui
- Death Notices & Service Announcements: Aug. 23, 2023
- Obituary: Rebecca Miller
- Obituary: Michael Foster
- Obituary: Bob Zeman
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Helicopter makes precautionary landing at Horizon Christian soccer fields
- City, school district launch Safe Routes to School pilot program
- Port announces four-day closure of Hood River bridge in November
- Bruins prepare for football rise
- Experienced Bruin volleyball team eyes playoffs
- Dufur Classic opens 8-man football slate
- Ranger football program again on the rise
- HRV girls soccer sees large turnout
Commented