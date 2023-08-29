THE GORGE — Oregon State University Extension Service, the Columbia River Gorge Commission, and the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute have teamed up to offer an exciting and timely new training course here in the Gorge. It is called Climate Stewards.
The mission of the course is to increase climate change literacy and prepare participants to communicate about climate change and engage in local efforts to advance community and ecosystem resilience.
Because climate change can impact a variety of community systems, this training will include a wide range of topics and instruction by experts and community leaders from diverse organizations and sectors.
The course starts Sept. 5, with an introductory webinar on Zoom. This will be followed by six in-person sessions and three field trips (about two meetings per month). There will be talks by local experts, group discussions and at-home reading. In addition, participants will engage in a small group project to spark community engagement.
The cost for participation is $50. Financial assistance is available if needed, for help with registration, transportation and/or childcare costs.
If you have any questions, please contact Ann Harris at ann.harris@oregonstate.edu or 541-386-3343 ext. 38228.
Registration is available at beav.es/TA5.
