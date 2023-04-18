On Saturday, May 20, a conference called “Adapting to Climate Change in the Gorge: What will we do when the glaciers are gone?” will be held at the Discovery Center in The Dalles from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Recognizing the need to come together and act on climate, Friends of the White Salmon River and Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network and are cosponsoring this day of education, information sharing and inspiration. More than 10 speakers will present on three main topics: Climate effects on local flora and fauna, environmental equity and taking action. The speaker lists includes scientists, tribal leaders, agency personnel and community activists who will discuss the impact of climate change and host breakout sessions to encourage conversations and action.
According to Pat Arnold, president of Friends of the White Salmon River, “Changing precipitation patterns and rising temperatures will impact Mount Adams, Mount Hood, and the rivers arising from them and sustaining all life. We need to have a sense of urgency to understand and address these impacts.”
Peter Cornelison of Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network added, “For the future of our region and our children, we need to lean into the climate challenges that are more apparent every year and take action to both mitigate and adapt to a rapidly warming Columbia River Gorge.”
Registration for the conference is open to the public and free with lunch included. Visit www.EventBrite.com and put in the conference title, Adapting to Climate Change in the Gorge. The speaker list and title of the presentations are listed there.
Friends of the White Salmon River has led local advocacy efforts to protect the White Salmon River since1976. Recently, as Friends of Mt. Adams joined with FWSR, its mission has organically expanded to include the greater Mount Adams ecosystem.
Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network (CGCAN) educates, organizes and motivates Columbia Gorge activists to reduce and eliminate fossil fuel usage and climate change, at all levels from individual to global. Visit www.CGCAN.org to see a full listing of April Earth Month activities.
