Life skills class is a special education subject that supports students with intellectual disabilities with essential skills. The goal of the program is to give students the opportunity to learn independent living skills while in high school.
At Hood River County School District, the special education program plays an important role in supporting students. The program focuses on life skills that include shopping, cooking, work skills, navigating public transportation and community safety.
Chris Golz, a special education teacher at Hood River Valley High School who is originally from Southern California, has 20 years of teaching experience and is new to the transition planning program in Hood River.
In the program, no textbooks or worksheets are used. “Everything is hands-on when a new subject is explored,” Golz said.
Every Monday, students are taken to local grocery stores such as Rosauers or Safeway to shop for ingredients to be used for their Thursday meal, which they cook as part of the program. Shopping together, students become comfortable with shopping at grocery stores, and become more knowledgeable and understanding about which items to purchase or select for their desired meals or snacks.
On Tuesdays, the day is focused on public transportation and the destination is the Hood River County Library, where students select a reading book. Students learn to use public transportation, riding the CAT bus around the community. The goal is that when students are done with school they have access to transportation around the community and know how to use it.
On Wednesdays the life skills class volunteers at Hood River’s Adopt A Dog. They visit and deliver bags of dog food, re-packaged by students, for those in the community who are in need.
Thursday is cooking day at Hood River Alliance Church. Cooking is another essential skill that is taught during the life skills class. Students learn how to make meals and snacks, and learn how to prepare foods during class, Goltz said.
Before students begin shopping or cooking, they vote on what to cook for the week. They brainstorm some ideas, look at a cooking book or magazines or do research on the internet, and agree together on what is the most interesting.
At the end of the week, Friday’s class focuses on job skills. Skills include painting, jewelry making, woodworking, cleaning and lapidary. Students are taken into a special place called “The Fire House,” where all the machinery, tools, items and instruction is taken.
The Fire House is a re-purposed city-owned fire hall, and provides a work space for about 30 high school students of varying backgrounds and educational needs. Students fixed up the city-owned former fire hall in 2018 in a cooperative arrangement between the city of Hood River, the fire department and school district.
Field trips or visits are also an activity done within the program. Some of the sites visited include the Hood River library, Portland, The Dalles, local museums, the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles office and local grocery stores. Visits give students the opportunity to explore and learn.
As an instructor, Golz said he liked doing something different everyday. And Golz enjoys working hands-on with the students, without textbooks and worksheets. “When instructing a class lesson or a life skill, the idea is to explore it outside of school and paper,” he explained.
Golz noted the purpose of the special education class is to develop student independence. “Once students with disabilities graduate they don’t have a way to go out, and the goal is to teach them to be independent.”
“The mission is to make sure everyone has a fulfilling life,” Golz said.
