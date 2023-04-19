HOOD RIVER — Hood River Valley High School’s class of 2023 is set to graduate in June, and parents are busy planning the annual drug, alcohol, tobacco and smoke-free celebration.
This year’s senior party will be held at Mt. Hood Meadows, at the new Sahale lodge, with buses taking the graduates to and from the venue.
The parents’ group is taking donations — monetary, food, services and/or items — from local businesses. Money will be used to pay for the venue and entertainment the night of the event, as well as raffle prizes.
“We would like to thank the donors who have given so far to (2023) Project Graduation,” said parent donation organizer Naomi Grimsley. “We are a third of the way to our goal. There’s a bit of urgency because we need to know what we have to work with, and who we can afford to invite to help entertain.”
Donations may be sent to HRV Project Graduation 2023, Attn: N. Grimsely, 2880 Bear Ridge Drive, Hood River, OR 97031; please include the amount or item, and donor’s name and contact/pickup information. Donations are tax deductible.
Parents are hoping to give students a night to remember, especially since this is the first “normal” school year they’ve had since eighth grade due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “All of the kids had such a disrupted high school career, and it would be really nice to send them off with a positively memorable experience,” Grimsley said. “The challenges they have had to deal with were so unfortunate, but they were successful and resilient, and now we celebrate them.”
