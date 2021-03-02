Linfield U. issues Dean’s List names

Linfield University in McMinnville named these Gorge students to its Fall term Dean’s List:

Courtney Castaneda, Elementary Education, Hood River

Paris Green, Psychology, Hood River

Lilly Ley, Nursing, The Dalles

Hector Hernandez-Sataray, Nursing, Hood River

Andrea Quintana Morales, Biology, Hood River

Rosario Rucoba, Journalism and Media Studies; Political Science, The Dalles

Arlette Santillan-Valdez, not declared, The Dalles

To qualify, Linfield students must earn a 3.65 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.

University of Idaho announces Dean’s list

These Gorge students have been named to the Fall term Dean’s List at University of Idaho:

Ruby Dosier, Letters Arts and Social Science, Hood River

Maria Keilman, Letters Arts and Social Science, The Dalles

Luisa Meyer, Letters Arts and Social Science, The Dalles

Ophath Silaphath, Health and Human Science, The Dalles

Makena Zorza, Letters Arts and Social Science, Hood River

Students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.

Cranmer graduates from Fort Lewis College

Ethan Cranmer, of White Salmon, graduated from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo. Cranmer graduated with a degree in GIS Certificate. Nearly 200 Skyhawks graduated from Fort Lewis College in a virtual commencement on Dec. 4, 2020.