Linfield U. issues Dean’s List names
Linfield University in McMinnville named these Gorge students to its Fall term Dean’s List:
Courtney Castaneda, Elementary Education, Hood River
Paris Green, Psychology, Hood River
Lilly Ley, Nursing, The Dalles
Hector Hernandez-Sataray, Nursing, Hood River
Andrea Quintana Morales, Biology, Hood River
Rosario Rucoba, Journalism and Media Studies; Political Science, The Dalles
Arlette Santillan-Valdez, not declared, The Dalles
To qualify, Linfield students must earn a 3.65 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.
University of Idaho announces Dean’s list
These Gorge students have been named to the Fall term Dean’s List at University of Idaho:
Ruby Dosier, Letters Arts and Social Science, Hood River
Maria Keilman, Letters Arts and Social Science, The Dalles
Luisa Meyer, Letters Arts and Social Science, The Dalles
Ophath Silaphath, Health and Human Science, The Dalles
Makena Zorza, Letters Arts and Social Science, Hood River
Students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.
Cranmer graduates from Fort Lewis College
Ethan Cranmer, of White Salmon, graduated from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo. Cranmer graduated with a degree in GIS Certificate. Nearly 200 Skyhawks graduated from Fort Lewis College in a virtual commencement on Dec. 4, 2020.
