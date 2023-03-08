THE GORGE — Gorge Composite Squadron is the newest squadron of the Civil Air Patrol in Oregon, established November 2017 in Hood River.
The Civil Air Patrol is a volunteer auxiliary of the Air Force and is open to students ages 12 years and older and to adults. Weekly meetings focus on the three missions of Civil Air Patrol: Leadership in Cadet Programs; developing skills and knowledge about emergency services; and aerospace education/STEM. Cadets participate from throughout the Gorge, including Hood River, Mosier, The Dalles, Wasco, Goldendale, White Salmon, Trout Lake, Stevenson, North Bonneville, and Parkdale.
In addition to weekly meetings, cadets have volunteered their services as Color Guard at the Hood River Fourth of July Parade, The Dalles Veterans Day Parade, and the dedication of the Oregon Nisei Veterans Highway 35.
Cadets have the option to participate in Saturday activities, which include five orientation flights for all cadets; flight line training at Aurora Airport; rocketry camp at Evergreen Museum; and drill clinics in Salem. Gorge cadets volunteer annually at the Madras Air Show and Wreaths Across America at Willamette Cemetery. The Gorge Squadron meets every Tuesday evenings at Hood River Airport.
Through the Civil Air Patrol, cadets have opportunities to participate in a flight academy over the summer. In 2022, one Gorge Composite Squadron cadet won a full scholarship through Civil Air Patrol’s WINGS Program to attend flight school at University of Walla Walla, where he earned his pilot’s license.
Cadets have participated in week-long National Cadet Special Activities, such as the EEA AirShow in Oshkosh, Wisc.; AF Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at Laughlin AFB, Texas; the Civic Leadership Academy in Washington, D.C.; National Emergency Services Academy at Camp Atterbury, Ind.; and CyberSecurity Academy in Big Rapids, Mich.
Most cadets participate in Encampment, a week-long intensive training that emphasizes not only leadership and character, but fitness and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) and explore career opportunities in those areas and more. Some cadets return to Encampment as leaders.
Gorge Composite Squadron was honored to be awarded the Squadron of Merit 2022, Oregon Squadron of the Year 2021, and the Cadet Quality Unit Award in 2021 and 2022.
An Emergency Services open house for pilots, search and rescue, and radio operators will be held March 21 at 6:30 p.m. at 3605 Airport Road, Hood River. Applications will be accepted all of March.
For more information, visit www.cap.news or gocivilairpatrol.com.
