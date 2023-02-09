The City of The Dalles will take over the shoreside hospitality role for cruise ships docking in the city beginning in March. The contract involves scheduling hospitality programs with cruise lines visiting the city.
City Manager Matthew Klebes said Thursday the city would be taking over the hospitality role beginning March 1. The contract was most recently was held by The Dalles MainStreet organization. Before MainStreet took on the shoreside hospitality role, those duties were held by the Chamber of Commerce.
The change was made due to a “pause” being taken by the MainStreet for reorganization, Klebes said, and the approaching cruise ship season, which begins March 13.
Klebes and Main Street Board President Chris Zukin worked together to address how to have a hospitality contact in place by the time the first ship was scheduled to arrive for the 2023 season. The Main Street Board voted to ask the City to take back the contract.
The City of The Dalles will also continue to handle the reservations at the city dock on Union Street.
The Cruise Lines Hospitality Coordinators and the Docking Coordinators will receive contact information from the city for all services beginning in March.
“It is all about Teamwork,” said Zukin. “Once MainStreet has reformed and re-started, we look forward to working with partners for a bigger and better tour boat experience for all. We are ‘All Together The Dalles.’”
Commented