The City of The Dalles is now accepting applications for Small Business Relief Grants from eligible small businesses and small non-profits, based in The Dalles. The application period will close at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21.
The goal of the relief grant is to provide immediate financial relief to The Dalles’ hardest-hit small businesses and non-profits in the form of unrestricted grants to support rent, employee salaries and operating costs as a stop-gap relief. Grant funds to be awarded the last week of December.
The following details and parameters define the relief grant:
• $100,000 in available funds
• Applications accepted: December 15 – December 21, 2020
• Total number of grant recipients will be capped at 50
• Standard grant award: $2,000 to $2,500
• Equal distribution of funds among qualifying recipients
Businesses meeting the following criteria are eligible to apply:
• “Brick and Mortar” commercial businesses or small not-for-profits serving customers and constituents in a premise that is open to the general public
• Business is located within the 97058-zip code
• Current business license number with the State of Oregon
• Demonstrated negative financial impact from COVID-19
• 25 or fewer FTE (full time equivalent) employees
• Business is open, or intends to re-open after restrictions lift
Priority will be given to the following:
• Businesses who required to be closed during the November ‘freeze’
• Businesses (retail/restaurants) who were required to reduce capacity
• Businesses that have not received prior assistance
The city grants are in addition to those being offered by Wasco County.
For more information, including details on criteria about the grant, email or call the City of The Dalles, jkrueger@ci.the-dalles.or.us / 541-296-5481 Ext 1118.
