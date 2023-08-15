HOOD RIVER — A four-week series at Riverside Community Church in downtown Hood River offers participants a safe and sacred place to share grief, whether it be for personal losses or circumstances in the world.
The Circles of Solace fall series will be held on Sept. 19 and 26 and Oct. 3 and 10 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
“These are challenging times. Many of us are carrying deep grief and sorrow in our hearts,” said co-facilitator Maggie Converse. “At Circles of Solace, we don’t treat grief as a problem to be solved, but as a vital and healing encounter with the essential experience of being human.”
The four-week series is $40. All are welcome.
Register by Sept. 12. Call 541-386-1412 or email office@riversideucc.com. Scholarships are available. Space is limited.
