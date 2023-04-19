WHITE SALMON — On March 31, the Columbia High School Jazz and Concert bands, led by music teacher Peter Prosch-Jensen, participated in the WorldStrides Heritage Festival competition in San Francisco, and emerged victorious in multiple categories.
The Jazz I band secured second place, the Jazz II placed third, and the Concert band took home second place in their respective division categories.
“The judges were impressed with the exceptional talent and performance of the White Salmon Bands, recognizing their musical prowess and dedication to excellence,” said Marisa Cieloha of White Salmon Band Boosters. “Additionally, 10 students were selected across the entire competition as outstanding performers. CHS seniors Camden Uffelman and Ella Zimmerman were included in this select group and deserve soaring praises!”
“I’m so proud of this group’s resilience and positive modeling in self conduct on this multiple night trip,” said Prosch-Jensen. “I couldn’t ask for a more coachable collection of musicians to work with.”
The White Salmon Band Boosters covered half of the trip expenses and provided scholarships to ensure that all students had the opportunity to participate.
As a community that values music education and supports the development of young people, the White Salmon Band Boosters encourage readers to visit their website, whitesalmonbandboosters.weebly.com, to learn more about how to help support music in White Salmon schools.
Commented