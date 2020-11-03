Registrations for the 2020 Hood River County Christmas Project started Nov. 1 and continue through Dec. 7. The program provides assistance with food and children’s gifts for families in need, during the Christmas holiday and benefits Hood River County families that currently meet State of Oregon low income eligibility standards.
Family size is based on the adults/children currently living in your home. Any Christmas Project registration does not interfere with SNAP or FISH benefits.
This year, all 2020 family registrations will be done remotely by phone or online (Bilingual Registration Page) at the website — hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com
Registration volunteers from the Christmas Project will also phone all of last year’s participating families and re-register them for 2020 if they so desire. All families will be able to choose a food gift card from four local grocery stores and a toy gift card for each child (0-18 years old) from two local stores and an online toy company.
Instead of coming into the Hood River County Fairgrounds, this year registrants will be mailed their food gift card and toy gift card(s). Individual and/or families experiencing homelessness are encouraged to register.
To learn more or support the project, go to hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com.
