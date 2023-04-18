THE DALLES — On Saturday, April 22, the Cherry Fest Quilt Show will be held at St. Peter’s Landmark Church, 405 Lincoln St., and the adjacent Herring House Courtyard, 314 W. Third St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Quilts from community members will be accepted at St. Peter’s Landmark April 22 between 8-10 a.m. The show will is open to quilters of all ages — and to new and old quilts.
Featured at the show will be the blue ribbon Rose of Sharon quilt made for the 1933 World’s Fair. Dennis McGregor, artist, musician and author of “Dream Again,” an Oregon Trail quilt story, will also be onsite. There will also be quilts for sale by the Mid-Columbia Senior Center Quilters and Corliss Collection.
