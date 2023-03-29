Panel discussion and community dialogue based on the book "rough house" by local author Tina Ontiveros
Hood River County Reads presents "Challenged Lives: Help and Hope: A Hood River County Library’s 2023 Community Reads Forum" on Tuesday, April 4 from noon to 2 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Meeting Room 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River.
"We aren’t always aware of the 11% of our county that lives in poverty or those who are just one paycheck or accident away from the poverty level," said a Hood River County Library press release. "Challenged Lives: Help and Hope, one of the activities of this year’s Hood River County Reads 2023 program, is a community forum focusing on themes of poverty found in this year’s book selection 'rough house' by local author Tina Ontiveros. Hosted by the Hood River Library, Challenged Lives is geared for all community members who want to know more about poverty in our county: its causes and complexities, its challenges and prevention, local resources for addressing it, and how we can provide support as an individual and community. It also recognizes that many of the issues to be discussed are not only faced by those in poverty, but are experienced at any economic level."
Many local social service agencies will talk about how they help those in crisis, how they work to prevent such crises, and how they help our challenged community members get to a better place. The panelists will include representatives from The Next Door, Inc, Hood River County High School, FISH Food Bank, Helping Hands Against Violence, and Mid-Columbia Community Action Council. Other participants will include One Community Health, Center for Living, Columbia Gorge Community College, the County Prevention Department, Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center, Gorge Eucumenical Council, C.A.S.A., and other local agencies. The public will have a chance to talk with these agencies that are so supportive of those with challenged lives.
This free event is open to all. Light refreshments will be served.
