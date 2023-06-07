HOOD RIVER — OSU Hood River Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners welcome everyone to attend the Garden Gathering on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Garden Gathering, a new educational gardening event presented by Central Gorge Master Gardeners, is free of charge and open to all. While touring the educational gardens that are maintained by Central Gorge Master Gardeners, visitors will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn gardening information directly from Master Gardeners. Arrive at any of the four Central Gorge Master Gardener educational gardens in Hood River County anytime during the event. Visit one garden, or all four, and leave with newfound knowledge.
Educational gardens
The Water Wise Garden at the Hood River County Library, 502 State St.
Gorge Master Gardener Association is collaborating with the Hood River County Library to teach water wise gardening techniques. Master Gardeners will be on hand to discuss plants that tolerate dry conditions, and ways to conserve water, while the Hood River County Library will have a wide selection of books on this topic readily available for reference, and to loan, throughout the month of June.
The Learning Garden on the OSU Extension Service grounds, 2990 Experiment Station Drive
Columbia Gorge Beekeepers Association members will talk about bees at their beehives located in the Learning Garden. There are also several new projects going on at this location, including a pollinator garden near the beehives, and plans for a new bioswale to handle water runoff from the OSU Extension Service roof. Other demonstration gardens include the Japanese Heritage Garden, EcoLawn, Herb Garden, Small Space Garden, Native Garden, and more.
The FISH Food Bank Garden at the Spirit of Grace Church, 1140 Tucker Road
The Spirit of Grace Church, FISH Food Bank, and Central Gorge Master Gardener Association, along with the help of many local volunteer groups work together at the FISH Food Bank Garden. The fresh produce that is grown in this garden is harvested for FISH Food Bank clients. An active worm composting bin aids in keeping the garden soil productive.
The Parkdale Memorial Garden at the intersection of Dee Highway and Baseline Road
The Parkdale Memorial Garden is a collaborative effort between the Parkdale Garden Club, the Central Gorge Master Gardener Association, and community members. This garden honors our nation’s veterans, received a Blue Star Memorial Bi-Way Marker in 2021, and won the Garden of Distinction Award from the Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs in 2022. Take a scenic drive to this gem of the Upper Hood River Valley and spend some time in this tranquil garden with beautiful views. You’ll find a wide variety of plants, and outdoor rooms to enjoy.
