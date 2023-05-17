HOOD RIVER — Columbia Gorge CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) welcomed eight new advocates at a swearing-in ceremony led by Judge John Wolf on April 18. These volunteer advocates included Jeannie Chance, Christine Crandall, Glenna Gibson, Amber Johnson, Theo Parkinson, Terra Veazey, Baily Waldron, and Mary Zenorini.
As advocates, these volunteers will have the responsibility advocating for the best interest of children that are involved in the court system due to having experienced abuse and neglect.
“Every day we hear negative news about shootings, climate change, homelessness, and the list goes on. I can’t do much about those big problems, but I can do something about a part of society that we don’t always hear about: abused and neglected children,” said Zenorini.
Before being sworn in, each of these new volunteers completed an extensive screening process and 38 hours of training. Throughout the training process, they learned about child welfare best practices, recognizing one’s own biases, court report writing, and how to build trust with the child for which they will eventually advocate.
“The training was excellent with a good combination of classroom learning, online videos and articles, and impressive personal speakers,” said Zenorini. “My eyes were really opened up to some of the tragedies taking place in our country today that no one talks about.”
The Columbia Gorge currently has a waiting list of more than 30 children in need of an advocate. Additional advocates help to ensure that the voice of our most vulnerable children are heard in court. Those interested in becoming a volunteer advocate should visit gorgecasa.org. CASA’s next training for volunteer advocates will begin in mid-June.
CASA is partially funded through grant contracts with United Way of the Columbia Gorge and the State of Oregon.
