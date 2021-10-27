THE DALLES — Celebrate Halloween with a day dedicated to creepy crawly bugs and bats on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. This event is geared toward kids and is free for all kids who arrive in costume. Adults and kids without costumes pay regular museum admission.
Pacific Northwest entomologist Maggie Freeman will be providing lots of fun educational materials including a bug collection of large native moths, butterflies, beetles, cicadas, bumble bees, grasshoppers, dragonflies and live Madagascar hissing cockroaches. Bug scavenger hunts will also be going on throughout the museum. No RSVP or tickets are required.
More information is available at gorgediscovery.org or 541-296-8600. This event is indoors and masks will be required per the Oregon Health Authority. The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center is located at 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.
