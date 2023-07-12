ODELL — Traffic was backed up along the Odell Highway after a brush fire was reported in the 2900 block at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12.
A property owner said a chainsaw sparked a flame as he was using it to cut wood. When he was unable to put out the fire himself, he immediately called the Wy'East Fire District for assistance.
Fire personnel were on the scene approximately 15-20 minutes later, said a Columbia Gorge News reporter. The fire quickly burned a pine tree, but crews were able to contain the fire quickly.
