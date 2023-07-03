UNDERWOOD — At 11:27 a.m. on July 2, the Skamania County Sheriff's Office reported on a fire near milepost 60 on Highway 14 near Underwood and White Salmon. At 4:30 p.m., SR-14 was closed from milepost 53 to milepost 63.
At approximately 11 p.m. on July 2, the State of Washington assumed command of the fire and a Type 3 Incident Management Team was deployed as the fire reached 533 acres.
Since then, the fire has shown no signs of slowing and crews have yet to contain the blaze. Many residents near Underwood have been evacuated, and the cities of White Salmon and Bingen are on a Level 1 "GET READY" notice to evacuate.
July 3, 2:58 p.m.
"Concerns for fire danger are heightened during upcoming July Fourth holiday celebrations," said a City of Hood River press release. "As a result, the City of Hood River has declared an emergency ban on the use of personal fireworks effective immediately due to weather and nearby wildfire conditions."
The current wildfire in Underwood, combined with recent hot temperatures, dry conditions and natural high winds in the area make this year particularly risky for the public and challenging for emergency responders, said the press release.
“The fire risk is too high in these extreme conditions and more dry, hot weather is forecast,” said Hood River Mayor Paul Blackburn. “It’s critical to exercise caution and put safety first rather than add more strain on our public safety system during this busy period for Hood River Fire & EMS.”
Hood River is following several nearby cities, including White Salmon and Cascade Locks, in declaring emergencies and banning personal use of fireworks.
City Ordinance 2047 specifically prohibits the discharge of fireworks after July 15 until Nov. 15; personal fireworks use will not be allowed again within the City of Hood River until Nov. 16. After that time, personal fireworks use will be allowed until July 15, 2024, unless a fire emergency or burn ban is declared by the City of Hood River Fire Chief. City Ordinance 2047 traditionally prohibits the sale and use of fireworks annually from July 8 through Nov. 15 because of increased fire risk during the traditional fire season, said the press release.
Oregon State Law allows local government to prohibit or exercise limitations on fireworks sales and use.
July 3, 1:15 p.m.
The Lion's Club of Hood River has canceled the Fourth of July Fireworks show that was to be held at the waterfront. A Facebook post from Visit Hood River first reported the news.
According to the post, a lead pyrotechnic said, "This is a community event, and it will not feel the same to celebrate while such a large part of our community is actively undergoing loss. Our thoughts and focus should remain on this wildfire."
The City of Hood River confirmed the report.
July 3: Port of Klickitat cancels DIY fireworks, WS bans fireworks
"The Port of Klickitat has made the difficult decision to cancel the Do-it-Yourself Fireworks event at the Bingen Point this year due to the active fire in the region," announced the port in a press release July 3. "The port, in consultation with local fire departments, has determined there is insufficient coverage to provide a safe environment at the port for the event as planned.
"The port cannot host this event without the assistance and cooperation of the cities of Bingen and White Salmon, the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, Fire District 13, and many other volunteers. Thank you for keeping our communities safe. We encourage our local Washington communities to use caution and be considerate of local firefighters as they protect our neighborhoods," said the press release.
The Mayor of White Salmon has issued an order imposing an emergency ban on the use of fireworks within White Salmon city limits for Tuesday, July 4.
For the more information, please visit the New Release on the city website: https://www.white-salmon.net/fire/page/white-salmon-declares-emergency-ban-fireworks-july-4-2023
Order to Ban Fireworks in the City of White Salmon - July 4, 2023
July 3, 11:45 a.m.
The SE Washington Incident Management Team 1 released additional information on the situation and the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Skamania and surrounding counties until 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
The release stated: "Firefighters are engaging in a full-suppression effort to maintain the fire east of Drano Lake, south of the east/west portion of Cook-Underwood Road, west of the north/south portion of Cook-Underwood Road, and north of the Columbia River."
Five crews and 166 total personnel are on scene with 26 engines and 19 water tenders. Containment is still at 0%.
For more information follow the Skamania County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management webpage at https://www.klickitatcounty.org/249/Emergency-Management.
