DUFUR — A community meeting to discuss the Boulder Fire has been scheduled for Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. at the Wamic Community Hall, 80192 Emigrant St., Wamic, Ore., and on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/mthoodnf.
The Boulder Fire started on July 8 near Boulder Lake Trailhead, 26 miles southwest of Dufur in the Mt. Hood National Forest’s Barlow Ranger District, and approximately 236 acres have burned. The fire is still under investigation.
The weather was warm and dry around the fire area July 11, and on July 12, a weak cold front was expected to bring cooler temperatures and higher humidity, with partly cloudy skies. There are a reported six hand crews, seven engines, seven heavy equipment, four water tenders, two fixed wing aircraft and five helicopters working the fire, with 300 total personnel.
“Yesterday, fire crews made substantial progress on handline construction and road improvement despite challenges posed by terrain,” said a NW Incident Management Team 10 press release. “Firefighters have nearly completed handline around the fire’s northeast corner to help prevent the fire from crossing the perimeter. The previous night’s infrared flight pointed out hot spots along Boulder Creek and fire crews extinguished these hot spots. A masticator processed debris that firefighters had cleared from the 4880 Road, further strengthening the line as a containment feature. To the west, fire crews nearly finished a handline around the northwest corner and helicopters dropped thousands of gallons of water to cool any flare-ups. Efforts to remove brush from the 4813 Road were ongoing as was grading along the 4816 Road.
“Today, helicopters will operate out of Pine Hollow and Dallesport helibases to cool the fire’s edge as crews continue road improvements, line construction and hose lays. Rotor aircraft will also help meet logistical needs, delivering materials and equipment to the fireline with sling loads,” continued the release. “Additional heavy equipment such as bulldozers will speed work to complete control lines.”
Evacuation Level 3 orders are still in effect for Boulder Lake Campground, Little Boulder Lake, Bonney Meadows Campground, Badger Lake Campground, Camp Windy, and Post Camp Campground.
Because firefighters and heavy equipment are working on and around the area roadways, including Forest Road 48, motorists are asked to drive carefully and avoid these areas.
“Timothy Lake, a popular recreation site, is being used by water-scooping aircraft,” said the press release. “Firefighters are using the Rock Creek OHV Area as a staging area. For everyone’s safety, the public is asked to stay clear of these fire suppression operations.”
InciWeb is reporting that there is currently no significant smoke impacts from the Boulder Fire; for air quality updates, visit visit www.oregonsmoke.org or airnow.gov.
Commented