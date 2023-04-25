Blasting will be used during the development and construction at 3500 River Road in The Dalles through June. River Road and W. Second Street will be closed for three- to five-minute intervals in the next couple of months, according to a press release from Granite Pacific Northwest.
Whiting-Turner Contracting Company will be managing the blast events, and the blasts will be conducted by Granite Construction Company during daytime hours only.
Granite Construction will sound an airhorn six times prior to each blast. A single sounding of the airhorn will then signal the blast is complete. Residents and businesses located within 300 feet of the site will receive addition notification of the blasts.
Contact Whiting-Turner Contracting at 942-279-0394 for more information.
Commented