White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club is hosting the annual Community Cleanup on Friday and Saturday, April 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bingen Recycle Yard, 208 E. Marina Way.
“The annual community cleanup is an opportunity to clean out unwanted and unneeded treasures and/or junk,” said a press release. “It is a great community tradition hosted by White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club that helps residents keep their living spaces cleaner and less cluttered.”
If you have “stuff” you want and/or need to get rid of, there will be recycle stations for lumber, appliances, electronics and paint. Gorge Rebuild-It and Second Hand Rose shops will be there to take in materials they can help find a new home for. And there’s a Free Zone, where you may be able to drop off other reusable items the others can’t take. Finally there are big Republic Services trash containers where you can throw away the rest of your “stuff” that you and nobody else wants.
There is also a need for volunteers to help man the various stations to keep things moving along. Contact Tammara Tippel to reserve a time slot (or two) at 509- 493-3630 or MtAdamsChamber@gmail.com.
