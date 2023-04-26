In honor of National Volunteer Month, The Next Door Inc. (TNDI) named Becky Brun as its 2022 Volunteer of the Year.
Brun has contributed her time to multiple programs of TNDI, sharing her ideas, connections, and resources with the organization and its program participants, said a press release.
“Becky has been a crucial partner for our Promoting Prosperity business, Lake Taco. Without her, Lake Taco could not have completed a successful Kickstarter campaign that enabled the small, family-run restaurant to move from a dilapidated building hidden from view to a much larger space in downtown Hood River,” said TNDI Executive Director Janet Hamada. “Becky’s marketing and communications expertise and her attention to detail are second to none.”
In addition to coordinating and supporting Lake Taco’s fundraising efforts, Brun also volunteers as a mentor to local area youth through TNDI’s Gorge Youth Mentoring (GYM) program.
“Becky is someone who cares. Her strength, her willingness, and her support are a few reasons why her mentee looks up to her. I admire her big heart,” said Hood River GYM Match Coordinator Maria A. Diaz Medina.
Despite being matched in the middle of the pandemic, Brun went above and beyond to give her mentee, Khylie, opportunities for new experiences. Since meeting Khylie at the beginning of her sixth grade year, the two have completed many art and cooking projects, gone on bike rides, and walks around the Gorge. Brun has also transported Khylie to her cross country meets and practices and has been in attendance to support her as well.
“Giving the gift of time is something that really needs to be honored,” said Kateel Muhs, Gorge Youth Mentoring supervisor, when reflecting on Becky’s contributions. “We’re all busy. We all have things going on. So, when people are really willing to carve out that time in their lives to give to other people like that, it’s such a gift.”
The Next Door Inc. has 40 programs that serve children, families, teens, and more throughout the Gorge. Each year, The Next Door and GYM rely on volunteers to carry out the organization’s mission of strengthening children and families and improving communities.
“Volunteering with The Next Door has allowed me to make lasting friendships with people in my community who I might not have otherwise had the chance to meet,” said Brun. “I love how this community came together to support Lake Taco. And I truly value my time with Khylie. She teaches me new things all the time.”
“We cannot thank [Becky] enough for volunteering hundreds of hours of her time to help Lake Taco and for being a mentor and for everything else she does to help our community,” said Hamada. “Becky Brun exemplifies volunteerism and we’re thrilled to recognize her as The Next Door’s Volunteer of the Year!”
To learn more about how you can get involved, visit nextdoorinc.org/volunteer, call 541-386-6665, or stop by 965 Tucker Road in Hood River or 1113 Kelly Ave. in The Dalles.
Commented