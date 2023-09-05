HOOD RIVER — Soroptimist International of Hood River is offering four $1,500 cash awards to eligible Columbia Gorge women with dependents. They must be the primary wage earner for their family and continuing their education to improve their family’s financial wellbeing.
Called “Live Your Dream,” the cash award may be used to offset the costs associated with attaining higher education or additional skills and training. This includes tuition, books, childcare, gasoline or any other education-related expenses.
Applications are available online at Liveyourdream.org. The deadline is Nov. 15.
“Our club has continued to raise money for these annual awards, even during the Pandemic years,” said Soroptimist International of Hood River President, Heather Howard. “In addition to our Mother’s Day hanging basket sales and LunaFest Films, we also were generously gifted monies from Waucoma Bookstore.”
For more information on the local award or application, contact Kate Dougherty at 541-490-4296 or kated@gorge.net.
For more information about how Soroptimist International improves the lives of women and girls, visit www.soroptimist.org.
Soroptimist International of Hood River is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
Since the program’s inception in 1972, approximately $30 million has helped tens of thousands of women achieve their dreams of a better life for themselves and their families. The Live Your Dream award can help improve the recipient’s quality of life; build confidence; strengthens self-determination and makes them, in turn, able to help others. Helping women in this way has the demonstrated effect of leading to stronger communities, nations and the world.
