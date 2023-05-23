The 2023 Gorge STEM Fair will take place on Saturday, June 3.
This year, the event will take place at the Horizon Christian School Sports Field, 700 Pacific Ave., Hood River, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The new location will allow for a larger fair than previous years and is within walking distance of the Indian Creek Trailhead and local bus lines.
This free, outdoor, family-friendly event is hosted annually by the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub (a department of Columbia Gorge Education Service District) in close collaboration with many local companies, schools, and organizations. Everyone in the community is welcome.
Each booth will host free interactive activities for families to explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) together. Booths are hosted by local organizations, schools, or STEM industries and include Insitu, Sierra-Olympia Technologies, Hood River County School District’s STEM FAB Bus, Hood River New School, A05 Annex Robotics, Fort Vancouver Regional Library, Hood River County Library, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, Gorge Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Hood River Watershed Group, Mt. Hood Meadows, Four Rivers Family Early Learning and Parenting Hub, Play and Learn at Home, Fruit Loops Art Center, and more.
Past STEM Fairs have attracted more than 1,000 attendees.
Special thanks to our Fair sponsors: Columbia Gorge Community College, East Cascades Works, and Columbia Gorge Education Service District.
Commented