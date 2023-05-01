MORO — Stop by the Sherman County Senior & Community Center on May 9 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for an interactive community conversation. During this facilitated group conversation, participants will share stories, perspectives and experience related to growing older, discuss local resources and learn tips for staying independent and healthy as we age.
This event is free to attend. Bring a friend and stay for lunch. For questions or more information, please contact Roni at 541-705-4870 or rhyde@gobhi.org.
This is an in-person event that will be held at the Sherman County Senior Center, 300 Dewey St., Moro, and is hosted by the Sherman County Senior & Community Center, CAPECO Area Agency on Aging, and the Older Adult Behavioral Health Initiative at GOBHI.
