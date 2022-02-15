Oregon has the worst drug addiction rate in the country, federal data show.
The latest National Survey on Drug Use and Health said that 9% of teens and adults were addicted to drugs in 2020. About 12% of Oregonians aged 12 and older said they had an alcohol problem. That compares with nearly 7% in 2019.
Combined, they gave Oregon the second worst overall addiction rate nationwide, with nearly one in five teens and adults reporting a problem with drugs or alcohol.
Montana came first, but just by a fraction.
The previous year, Oregon ranked fifth, with 9% of people aged 12 and older reporting an addiction problem.
The survey, published annually by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, looked at alcohol, prescription opioids and illicit drugs like methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.
Oregon ranked last statewide in 2020 for access to treatment for drug addiction, with 18% of teens and adults unable to get treated, compared with nearly 9% in 2019.
The report, based on in-person and online surveys, did not surprise specialists. Overdose deaths in Oregon are going up, and the number of providers has shrunk.
According to an Oregon Health Authority report, nearly 700 people in Oregon died from a drug overdose in 2020, a 30% increase from 2019. Residential treatment programs have accepted fewer people to comply with social distancing rules, while spending more on masks and other protective gear. They’ve also faced staffing shortages.
“The pandemic has really hurt a number of programs,” said Reginald Richardson Sr., executive director of Oregon’s Drug and Alcohol Policy Commission. “We only have one adolescent program left in the state.”
Last year, Oregon’s residential addiction treatment facilities lost about 150 beds, according to a House legislative committee.
