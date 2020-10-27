Another memory care resident at Flagstone Senior Living who had contracted COVID-19 passed away over the weekend. That marks the 13th death at the facility related to the outbreak there, and brings Wasco County’s total deaths to 16.
Under Oregon Health Authority investigative guidelines, a death is considered to be related to COVID-19 if it occurs within 60 days of exposure to a confirmed case, onset of symptoms, or date of the person’s first positive test. The outbreak at Flagstone began in mid-September.
The facility recently concluded two consecutive weeks of negative tests among residents, meaning it no longer had to do weekly testing of residents. According to the North Central Public Health District (NCPHD), outbreaks are declared over when two incubation periods have passed after the onset of symptoms in the last reported case. For COVID-19, this time frame is 28 days. The last case at Flagstone was reported on Oct. 1.
"We would like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the Flagstone staff," said NCPHD in a press release. "They have endured long, demanding hours and have remained steadfast in caring for some of the most fragile members of our community. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who have lost a loved one during this time."
