Even as the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 rapidly spreads, vaccines continue to remain effective at preventing illness, hospitalization and death. In June, 36 of 37 people who got COVID-19 were unvaccinated, according to North Central Public Health District (NCPHD).
NCPHD also revised the total number of deaths July 22, with two additional deaths added to the count. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) added one COVID-19 death each to the Wasco County and Sherman County totals. The deaths occurred last December and January, and each happened in another state. These deaths occurred last winter, before vaccines were widely available to the public.
That brings Wasco County’s total death count to 31, and Sherman County’s to 2. The OHA announced earlier it was adding a number of previous deaths to the state’s totals.
According to OHA, Hood River County has a total death count of 34 and averages 1 new case each week.
According to Klickitatcounty.org, Klickitat County has a total death count of 11 and 21 active cases, 17 of which are in Goldendale, as of July 22. In Klickitat County, vaccine appointments can be scheduled online at klickitatcounty.org/1187/Klickitat-County-Coronavirus-Response.
Vaccines are currently widely available at local pharmacies, local doctor’s offices, One Community Health and at NCPHD. To schedule a vaccine appointment at NCPHD, please call 541-506-2600.
