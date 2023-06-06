All four Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) presidential candidate finalists are attending public forums in The Dalles and Hood River in June as the board nears a decision on the institution’s next president.
Public forums were scheduled June 5, 8-9 and 12 in The Dalles and Hood River.
Public forums on The Dalles Campus will be held in Room 3.301, Building 3 (“Health Sciences”). Public forums on the Hood River Campus will be in Room 1.310 on the third floor.
Members of the public who attend the forums will be invited to provide their feedback through written forms which will be reviewed by the college board.
Anne Howsare Boyens
Anne Howsare Boysens appeared Monday at The Dalles Campus and Hood River Campus.
Boyens is provost of Des Moines Area Community College in Des Moines, Iowa. Her urban campus serves more than 4,200 students in credit classes, workforce training, adult education and literacy.
Ken Lawson
Thursday, June 8, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles Campus / 4:30 p.m. at the Hood River Campus.
Lawson is vice president of instruction, Skagit Valley College, Mt. Vernon, Wash. His community college experience began as an adjunct faculty in basic education. From that experience, he gained an appreciation for the power of community colleges to make a transformative difference in students’ lives. Lawson’s career — which includes serving as a full-time faculty and dean of the Social Sciences/Equity and Social Justice division at Shoreline Community College, and dean for the Humanities and Social Sciences at Seattle Central College — has focused on ensuring equitable access, achievement, and outcomes for all students. He is deeply committed to the role higher education plays as an agent of positive social change.
Since 2013, Lawson has served as the vice president for instruction at Skagit Valley College.
Jerry Fliger
Friday, June 9, 10:30 a.m. The Dalles Campus / 3:30 p.m. Hood River Campus.
A first-generation college student, Fliger is vice president of instruction, Texas City, Texas. He is passionate about the role education plays in transforming lives. Through his student-centered lens and engaging approach to instruction, Fliger encourages students to chase their dreams with the help of supportive and engaged faculty, staff, and administrators. Fliger has served in higher education full-time for 20 years as a faculty, department chair, associate dean, dean and vice president for instruction at four institutions. His work at Hispanic and minority-serving community colleges focuses on increasing access and student success.
Rachel Solemsaas
Monday, June 12, 10:30 a.m. The Dalles Campus / 3:30 p.m. Hood River Campus.
Solemsaas is chancellor, Hawai‘i Community College, Hilo, Hawaii. She brings three decades of progressive public service experience, including 18 years in leadership and administration at community colleges. She takes pride in serving institutions that align with her passion and purpose as an anti-poverty activist.
Solemsaas considers the Pacific Northwest her home. Her humble beginnings as an immigrant started in Everett, Wash., in 1986, where her family moved from the Philippines due to opportunities with Boeing. She met her husband, Ron, in Renton and raised their family, settling in Lake Stevens, Wash. Today, they enjoy being grandparents. Solemsaas is a board director for the American Association of Community Colleges, the primary advocacy organization for the nation’s community colleges. She has served as a commissioner for the Northwest Commission for College and Universities since 2020, as board director and past president of the National Asian Pacific Islander Council, and as a member of the Hawai’i Leadership Fellows.
As a Collective Impact Movement practitioner, Solemsaas led the establishment of Vibrant Hawai’i and served as its board chair during its formation. Vibrant Hawai’i evolved beyond an antipoverty movement. Today, it is a catalyst for creating opportunities to build abundance for the Hawai’i Island community.
The presidential search attracted 33 candidates. Thirteen search committee members, from the college and community at large, reviewed all initial applications before arriving at the four finalists. The college board contracted with American Community College Trustees (ACCT), a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C., to conduct the search. ACCT’s consultant was Luke Robins.
