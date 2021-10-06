With the decrease in fire risk as we move into fall, U.S. Forest Service Fire Officials have recommended the elimination of public use restrictions in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.
Effective immediately, fire danger levels in the Scenic Area will be lowered from extreme to high, and campfires are now permitted.
Fire officials would like to remind everyone to continue to be cautious with any/all potential ignition sources. Vegetation, especially in the eastern Gorge, remains dry and is susceptible to sparks. Human-caused wildfire starts can exhaust local firefighting resources as many firefighters remain engaged in fighting fires across the west.
For tips on campfire maintaining and extinguishing a campfire, go to smokeybear.com/en/prevention-how-tos/campfire-safety/how-to-maintain-and-extinguish-your-campfire.
For current wildland fire information in the CRGNSA, go to www.facebook.com/groups/ColumbiaGorge.WildlandFireInfo.
•••
Termination of Regulated Use (aka Public Use Restrictions) will open up and allow activities such as campfires and does not limit the shutdown time for things such as chainsaw use or mowing.
Also, for awareness, in coordination with the fire chiefs in Hood River and Wasco counties, the status of the Burn Ban for burn barrels and small backyard debris burning is as follows:
• Hood River County — Burn Ban was lifted effective Oct. 1.
• Wasco County — Burn Ban will be lifted effective Oct. 16.
This does not include slash burning associated with commercial forest operations or fuels treatment projects. ODF will reach out and work directly with those landowners to allow slash burning later this fall once the area has received adequate moisture for burning these larger piles.
Commented