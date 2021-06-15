Applications approved
A request to divide a single lot of the Riverfront Business Park in The Dalles into eight lots and develop eight live/work units was approved by administrative decision of the City of The Dalles community development department. Applicant was Jeremy Robertson, property owner is Alpenbros, LLC. The property is located at 3761 Klindt Drive.
Summer youth activities, programs posted
Are you interested in providing your child structured opportunities to grow? Hood River County School District (HRCSD) is helping promote summer youth activities and programs on its website. Activities and programs range from mountain biking, to making art, to summer reading, and more. To find information about summer 2021 activities and programs for children in the Columbia Gorge area, visit the HRCSD website www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/Domain/751.
•••
¿Está interesado en brindarle a su hijo oportunidades estructuradas para crecer? El Distrito Escolar del Condado de Hood River (HRCSD) está ayudando a promover actividades y programas de verano para jóvenes en su sitio web. Las actividades y los programas van desde el ciclismo de montaña hasta la creación de arte, la lectura de verano y más. Para encontrar información sobre las actividades y programas de verano de 2021 para niños en el área de Columbia Gorge, visite el sitio web de HRCSD a www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/Domain/751.
Auditions: ‘As You Like It’
Auditions for Performances at the Adult Center (PACT) fall production of Shakespeare’s comedy, “As You Like It,” are scheduled for Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28, from 6-8 p.m. both days, near the stage in Jackson Park. The show will be directed by Sullivan Mackintosh and co-produced by Lynda Dallman and Gary Young. Proceeds will benefit Meals of Wheels; performance dates are Sept. 11-12 and 17-18.
Roles are available for age 16 to seniors. Slides and scripts will be provided at auditions, but actors are encouraged to read a synopsis of the play before auditions.
Contact Lynda.dallman@gmail.com or show up on June 27-28.
