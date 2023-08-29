Eighteen teams are participating in the nine-game Eight-Man Classic at Dufur High School this weekend.
The classic includes 11 teams that were in the 2022 state playoffs.
The Classic begins Thursday with a 1 p.m. Mohawk versus Pilot Rock contest, followed by Sherman/Condon versus Elgin at 4 p.m., and host Dufur vs. Crosspoint Christian at 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s schedule consists of Perrydale versus Union at 1 p.m., followed by Powder Valley versus Camas Valley at 4 p.m., and Adrian versus Myrtle Point at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat plays Cove at 1 p.m., followed by Crane versus Gilchrist at 4 p.m. The final matchup pits St. Paul versus defending state champion Lost River. It’s a rematch of the 2022 8-man championship contest, which Lost River won, 43-0, on Nov. 26 at Cottage Grove High School.
