The White Salmon Valley will reopen its gallery with a retrospective of the art of Diane Gadway.
The gallery has been closed due to the pandemic.
“Gadway was a self-trained White Salmon artist with a unique and imaginative vision,” said a press release. “Her vision was expressed in many genres from painting, carving, pottery and utilized whatever materials she could find. She often said that she wanted to live an ‘illustrated life,’ and that is the name of the exhibition — ‘Diane Gadway: An illustrated life.’”
The show will open Saturday, July 2 from 6-8 p.m. with glimpses into Gadway’s life and art. Light refreshments will be served.
The show will run through the month of July.
