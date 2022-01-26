Every long term care facility in Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, and Region 6 hospitals (The Dalles and Hood River) had only two Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds (eight of 10 occupied) and two non-ICU beds (46 of 48 occupied) available as of Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to a presentation from North Central Public Health District (NCPHD), speaking before the Wasco County Board of Commissioners.
“The case numbers are quite a bit higher than anything we have seen before,” said Martha McInnes, RN, with NCPHD. “Our cases have spiked dramatically. We don’t know when our peak is going to be, but we don’t think we have gotten there yet.”
Like public health districts across the state and nationally, staff are no long tracing contacts of those testing positive for the disease. “The counts have gone up so significantly, there is no way we can keep up with contact tracing,” McInnes said. “Omicron is running rough shod over our state.”
There is currently a national, state, and local shortage of COVID tests, and health departments are prioritizing those individuals with high risk medical conditions.
McInness told the board there is a national shortage of tests, both for use at home and those used clinically.
“We are testing as many people as possible, but we are also experiencing a shortage of rapid tests,” she explained. “We squeeze in as many people in as we can.” The district anticipates receiving additional test kits from the state this week.
McInness said residents could now order free tests at Covidtests.gov for delivery at the end of the month via the United States Postal Service. “We encourage everyone to sign up, get their home test kits,” said McInness. “It’s good to have them on hand, so if you get the sniffles you can test without going out to find a test.” She advised those who feel sick not to hunt for a test but to “just stay home for five days.”
McInness noted the district has plenty of capacity to provide vaccination and booster shots, but the community is not responding to the opportunity. “We have a lot of capacity to provide boosters, but the public is just not coming in,” she said. Only 37% of eligible residents have gotten their booster shots, she said. “Boosters are very effective in keeping you from needing hospitalization or dying, even with the omicron variant,” she added, and noted walk-ins were welcome at the weekly vaccine clinic, held every Thursday at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center on the Columbia Gorge Community College campus in The Dalles.
Tested positive?
The Hood River Health Department has information available at hrccovid19.org for updated isolation and quarantine guidance, and residents can call 866-917-8881 with questions about COVID-19 exposure concerns or need resources to be able to stay home.
Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 can also find resources at Oregon.gov/positivecovidtest. The site offers health information, answers questions about isolation and quarantine and helps identify who is a close contact.
The state has also launched a toll-free telephone number that allows those who have tested positive to speak with a public health representative directly. That number is 866-917-8881.
At-home positive tests
FDA authorized at-home rapid antigen tests are another layer of precaution to lower the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19. Keep in mind that a negative test result on an at-home antigen test does not necessarily rule out infection. At-home rapid antigen tests are most likely to correctly detect an infection if taken at three to five days since exposure. Even if you test negative for COVID-19, stay home if you are experiencing any COVID-19, flu, or common cold symptoms.
If you test positive on a home test, please contact your medical provider if you have questions or concerns about your symptoms.
Changes to vaccine eligibility
• Booster doses for Moderna and Pfizer may now be received 5 months after second dose.
• Booster doses for Pfizer have now been approved for ages 12-15.
• Third doses (28 days after second dose) of Pfizer have been approved for certain immunecompromised children ages 5-11.
Visit hrccovid19.org for a list of upcoming vaccine opportunities in Hood River County.
Commented